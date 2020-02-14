Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orville C. Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Orville C Edwards 86, of Contoocook, NH died Sunday February 9, 2020 at the home surrounded by his loving family.



Orville was born September 24, 1933 to the late George H & Florence M (Murdough) Edwards. He was also predeceased by his daughter Deborah A Emerson who died in 2017.



He worked as a Machinist at West Hopkinton Paper Mill-Tec from 1952 to 1992 when he retired. Orville was in the Army National Guards.



He was a member of the Contoocook, American Legion Post # 81, Contoocook Snow Mads where he spent many years grooming trails, and lots of trips up North with his buddy's.



He loved to spend every Sunday at the Farm in Hillsboro & Deering, NH with his family and friends he also enjoyed many trips to Florida to see brothers Bob & George. Orville loved Horse Racing, his Shop & Camp.



Survived by his wife Priscilla Ann (Dexter) Edwards, Contoocook, NH 2 Sons Dwain A Edwards and David a Edwards of Contoocook, NH, 1 Daughter Dorene A Smith of Contoocook, NH, 2 Brothers Eugene Edwards and Allen Edwards of Hillsboro, NH, 1 Grandson Scott Edwards.



The family would like to thank the Concord Hospice VNA& Visiting Angles for all the care and Love.



A celebration of life will be held February 29, 2020 from 12-3 pm in the American Legion post 81 in Contoocook, NH.



Graveside services will be held in spring in Contoocook Village Cemetery, Contoocook, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Concord Hospice VNA 30 Pillsbury St Concord, NH 03302.



For more log on to





Orville C Edwards 86, of Contoocook, NH died Sunday February 9, 2020 at the home surrounded by his loving family.Orville was born September 24, 1933 to the late George H & Florence M (Murdough) Edwards. He was also predeceased by his daughter Deborah A Emerson who died in 2017.He worked as a Machinist at West Hopkinton Paper Mill-Tec from 1952 to 1992 when he retired. Orville was in the Army National Guards.He was a member of the Contoocook, American Legion Post # 81, Contoocook Snow Mads where he spent many years grooming trails, and lots of trips up North with his buddy's.He loved to spend every Sunday at the Farm in Hillsboro & Deering, NH with his family and friends he also enjoyed many trips to Florida to see brothers Bob & George. Orville loved Horse Racing, his Shop & Camp.Survived by his wife Priscilla Ann (Dexter) Edwards, Contoocook, NH 2 Sons Dwain A Edwards and David a Edwards of Contoocook, NH, 1 Daughter Dorene A Smith of Contoocook, NH, 2 Brothers Eugene Edwards and Allen Edwards of Hillsboro, NH, 1 Grandson Scott Edwards.The family would like to thank the Concord Hospice VNA& Visiting Angles for all the care and Love.A celebration of life will be held February 29, 2020 from 12-3 pm in the American Legion post 81 in Contoocook, NH.Graveside services will be held in spring in Contoocook Village Cemetery, Contoocook, NH.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Concord Hospice VNA 30 Pillsbury St Concord, NH 03302.For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close