Palmer "Pinky" Porter, 86, of North Sutton passed away at New London Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019.



He was born in Weymouth, MA on August 20, 1933 the son of Harold and Dorothy Porter.



Palmer was very proud of serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #40.



He loved fishing, golf, football and woodworking.



He was well known as Clerk of the Works for the Derry School District, Sunapee Middle High School, Tracy Memorial Library, Hillsboro-Deering School District and Kearsarge Regional School.



Members of his family surviving include his wife of 24 years, Rebecca French of North Sutton; son-in-law, Scott Sleath of Andover, NH; daughter-in-law, Kelsey Mealey of Park City, UT; a son, Brian Porter of ME; grandkids, Nicholas, Christopher, Brittany; a daughter, Cindy Lumis.



There will be military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #40 at a later date.





Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 6, 2020

