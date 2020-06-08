Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, of Concord died on the evening of May 30 and was announced deceased May 31. Tragically, she drowned after being overwhelmed by strong currents and deep water along the Merrimack River at Pebble Beach in Canterbury.Pamela was the loving daughter of Marie and Cyprian Mugenga of Concord and devoted sister to siblings Aimee Uwase, Paulette M. Niwewase, Feydeau P. Mugenga and Anaelle Mugenga.Pamela was a soldier in the New Hampshire Army National Guard's 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion. She was a culinary specialist who since April 25 had been assigned to the NH Food Bank for COVID-19 relief operations. She was part of a team of 28 NH guardsmen that had prepared more than 43,500 meals for families in need. Pamela also worked part-time with her mother and sisters as a mental health worker at the New Hampshire State Hospital, and at the Genesis Health Care Pleasant View Center in Concord as an assistant registered nurse. She was a senior at Plymouth State College where she was named to the President's List last year as an Allied Health Sciences major. She was planning on a career as an occupational health therapist after earning a master's degree. She also wanted to become an officer in the NHARNG.Pamela was a 2017 graduate of Concord High School where she excelled as a student and athlete. She spoke six languages. Soccer was her favorite sport. She joined the NHARNG at age 17. She was a focused and dedicated soldier who was admired and respected by her fellow guardsmen.Family always came first for Pamela. She was as supportive of her sisters and brother as she was driven in her personal goals. She loved cooking for her parents, and as the second oldest sibling she could always be counted on for a friendly ear and good advice. Her youngest sister Anaelle called her "Paya," which fast became her family nickname. Pamela was also an acolyte at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord.