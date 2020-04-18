Pamela Imelda Blake (Pam), 70 of Concord, N.H. passed away on April 16, 2020, due to cancer.
Pam was born in Concord N.H. on January 26, 1950. She graduated from Concord High School and received an Accounting Degree from NH Technical Institute.
Pam was married to Gary I Blake Sr. on September 18, 1980. Celebrating 40 years in 2020.
Pam worked for the State of N.H. for 30 years. She enjoyed playing BINGO, taking trips to Foxwoods and spending time with her grandchildren.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Gary I Blake; her daughters, Suzanne M. St. Laurent and Renee M. Baldini; her step-son, Gary I Blake Jr.; her grandchildren, Alexia T. Paquette, Bradley E. St. Laurent, Tristan R. Beyer, Trevor A. Beyer and Alexander J. St. Laurent; and her niece, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Hospice House in Concord, N.H. The family of Pamela Imelda Blake wishes to thank the Hospice House for their kindness and compassion during this very difficult time.
The funeral services will be held by private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Penacook, N.H. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waters Funeral Home.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 18, 2020