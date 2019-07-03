Pamela Jeanne Maffee, 60, of New London, New Hampshire passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Born May 13, 1959 in Rochester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Roland LeBrecque and Virginia LeBrecque.
Pamela worked as a Legal Assistant for 38 years at the U.S. Attorney Office, District of New Hampshire in Concord, New Hampshire where she made life-long friendships. Pamela loved traveling with her husband, family and golden retrievers to Nova Scotia, this gave her time to work on her cross-stitch and visit friends.
Pamela's thoughtfulness and family traditions will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Allyn B. Maffee, step-daughter Kimberly McGrath-Chase and her husband Alan Chase of Dunstable, Massachusetts and their children Harrison McGrath, Tristan Chase, Grace McGrath, and Owen Chase.
Pamela was pre-deceased by her step-son Brian Maffee of Milford, New Hampshire.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at her home, 1526 King Hill Road, New London, NH on August 3, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord (https://www.popememorialspca.org/donate) or by check to 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 3, 2019