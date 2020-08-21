Pamela Neily Colby 60, passed away peacefully at the Sullivan County Nursing Home on August 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Pam was born September 18, 1959 in Hanover NH to Jean Hilyard Colby and Harold Neily.



Pam grew up in Penacook and graduated from Merrimack Valley High School in 1978. Pam later went on to become a great beautician, working in the Concord area for many years. Pam was a member of the United Church of Penacook.



Pam was a kind and gentle soul who had a great love for her family, animals (Maverick), music & dance and travel and she was a huge fan of Johnny Depp.



Pam is survived by her brother Ted Colby, sisters Adriane Smith and Donna Corcoran and brother Jeff Neily, aunts and several special cousins and classmates and her very special friend and traveling companion Larry Jones.



Pam was predeceased by her parents Jean & Raymond Colby and Harold Neily, and a baby brother Ray Colby Jr.



Special Thanks to the staff of Sullivan County Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided to Pam.



A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on Sunday August 23, 2020 at 1pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store