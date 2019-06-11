Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Holy Transfiguration Church 28 S. Sulloway St. Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pandi Stavro, 93, a lifelong resident of Franklin, NH passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11th at LRGH. He was born on June 7th 1926, the Son of Alex and Katherine Stavro.



Upon graduating from Franklin High School, Pandi served one tour in Europe during WWII with the US Army 395th Infantry Regiment. After returning to the states and serving the remainder of his service obligation, Pandi was honorably discharged as a Private First Class of the US Army in August 1946. Shortly after, Pandi returned to Franklin where he began work at the Sulloway Hosiery Mills and later married his wife of 66 years Pauline Stavro. He was an active Kiwanis member.



Pandi is predeceased by Pauline and their son Michael.



He is survived by his son Richard, his daughter Madelyn Coffin Kritlow and his sister Olga Robitaille.



Happiest when surrounded by family, he cherished the time of family gatherings and vacation travel. Pandi was a devoted "Papoo" he will be lovingly missed by his grandchildren Julia and Alex who have endless funny stories and vivid memories.



Family, friends and others who were touched by Pandi are invited to visit Friday, June 14th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin. Funeral services will also be held Friday, June 14th, at the Holy Transfiguration Church, 28 S. Sulloway St., Franklin, at 1:30 p.m.



Burial will follow at the Franklin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 68 North State St., Concord, NH.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit





Pandi Stavro, 93, a lifelong resident of Franklin, NH passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 11th at LRGH. He was born on June 7th 1926, the Son of Alex and Katherine Stavro.Upon graduating from Franklin High School, Pandi served one tour in Europe during WWII with the US Army 395th Infantry Regiment. After returning to the states and serving the remainder of his service obligation, Pandi was honorably discharged as a Private First Class of the US Army in August 1946. Shortly after, Pandi returned to Franklin where he began work at the Sulloway Hosiery Mills and later married his wife of 66 years Pauline Stavro. He was an active Kiwanis member.Pandi is predeceased by Pauline and their son Michael.He is survived by his son Richard, his daughter Madelyn Coffin Kritlow and his sister Olga Robitaille.Happiest when surrounded by family, he cherished the time of family gatherings and vacation travel. Pandi was a devoted "Papoo" he will be lovingly missed by his grandchildren Julia and Alex who have endless funny stories and vivid memories.Family, friends and others who were touched by Pandi are invited to visit Friday, June 14th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin. Funeral services will also be held Friday, June 14th, at the Holy Transfiguration Church, 28 S. Sulloway St., Franklin, at 1:30 p.m.Burial will follow at the Franklin Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please donate to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 68 North State St., Concord, NH.For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close