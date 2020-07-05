Pandora Skotnicki

Pandora (Hamel) Skotnicki, 67, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2020. She was born in Bourne, MA on July 22, 1952 to the late Edward W. Hamel and Pandora (Phillips) Hamel.
She grew up in a military family and thus attended schools throughout the country. She graduated from Goffstown High School in 1970. Pandora graduated from Boston University and worked for First Boston then moved to NYC to work for Goldman Sachs. Most recently, she worked at the Byram Hills High School from which she retired in January of 2019.
Pandora was a lover of family, animals and nature. She hiked, sang, danced, traveled and enjoyed life. Her family and friends will miss her deeply.
Pandora is survived by her husband, Paul Skotnicki (Armonk); son, Stefan (CT); daughter, Tasha (CA); mother, Pandora Hamel Martel (Concord); sister, Nancy Siff and husband David (Concord); and sister, Emily Weaver and husband Alan (TN). She is also survived by Aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Pandora was pre-deceased by her father, Edward Hamel.
Due to the COVID virus, her family is planning a celebration of life in September. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
or your local SPCA.