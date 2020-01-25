Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Chadwick. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. (Shepard) Chadwick passed on January 22, 2020, after a short illness at Genesis Nursing home in Lebanon, NH.



She was born in Montpelier, VT, on Nov. 27, 1926, the daughter of Burton and Nora (Spooner) Shepard. She lived in VT, NH, CT and RI before moving to Sutton, NH, in 1946 where she married Weston "Bud" Chadwick and raised their family of four children. Pat lived there until 2015, when Bud died and she moved to Lebanon, NH. Pat worked many jobs before marriage and several others once her youngest child was in school. She was in charge of the lunch program at Sutton Elementary School, followed by 10 years at Cricenti's Market in the meat department. Her final job of 20 years was inventory control at the College Sport Shop in New London. After retirement, Bud and Pat spent many winters in Florida, meeting up with friends, enjoying local trips and golfing.



Pat liked to watch movies, read, do crossword puzzles, go out to lunch with friends and take trips with her daughters. Pat especially enjoyed holiday family gatherings, picnicking, reading, playing golf, dancing, card games, dominoes, cribbage and Qwirkle.



She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Dotson, in 2009 and her husband, "Bud," of 69 years in 2015. Members of her family surviving are her four children: Bonnie Tomash of Skowhegan, ME; Vickie Chadwick of Hanover, NH; and Barry and Neil Chadwick of Sutton, NH; and nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Asa, Leska, Lyla, Simeon, Addie, Will, Evan, Calin; twelve great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and a brother, Gary Shepard, of South Burlington, VT.



A celebration of her life will be held at Chadwick Funeral Service, 235 Main Street, New London, NH, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 PM. A graveside service will be held in mid-June in Millwoods Cemetery, Sutton, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

