Patricia A. Chambers
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Patricia Alice (Blake) Chambers, loving wife and mother, peacefully passed away at the age of 84. Patricia was born in June of 1935 to Martha (Gillingham) and Harry Clement Blake and grew up in South Newbury, NH. She received a Bachelor's degree from Becker Jr. College in 1954. On February 22, 1957, she married Francis N Chambers and they raised three daughters, Teresa, Pamela, and Kathleen; two sons, Duane and Patrick; and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Derek.

Patricia had a passion for driving. She could be found exploring the backroads of Vermont, on one of multiple 6000+ mile cross-country trips, or driving Bus 19 for KRSD for over 20 years, she loved being behind the wheel and on the move. She enjoyed the summer concerts at the Newbury dock and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. She adored every animal that crossed her path but mostly, Patricia loved her family deeply and devoted herself to their wellbeing.

Patricia is predeceased by her daughter Teresa and sisters June and Shirley. She is survived by her husband Francis, their children Pamela, Kathleen, Duane, and Patrick, her sisters Marion and Kay, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A small private service will be held at this time and a larger gathering announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name can be made to the NHSPCA (https://nhspca.org/).

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 4, 2020.
