Patricia Alyce Churchill Obituary Patricia Alyce Churchill ("Trish/Pat"), born in Newport, NH in 1945; passed peacefully on October 30, 2020, in Newport, New Hampshire.



Trish moved to Concord, NH 57 years ago after graduating Towle High School, class 1963. Pat is a graduate of Pierce Business College, Concord, NH 1965. She also received a degree in Social Work from the University of New Hampshire.



Trish worked for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests for 41 years as volunteer specialist and education registrar and to date is still the longest-term employee at this great organization. In honer of her 40 years of service, the Society established "The Trish Churchill Volunteer Award." During this time, she received the Governors Outstanding Volunteer Manager of the Year for her outstanding leadership and management of volunteers (1992). The Forest Society's conservation ethic, education and land protection programs strongly influenced Pat's appreciation of New Hampshire's landscape and its unique protected areas.



Pat has numerous volunteer hours with multiple organizations. The Friends Program was one of the places Pat volunteered by being "friend" and guide to a sweet girl, Erica, who Pat loved very much. Pat was also an active volunteer with Concord Sustainable Tree Program for several years, as well as at the Capital Center for the Arts.



After retirement, Pat became a member and volunteer of OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), a non-profit organization for continuing education for people 50 and older. She enjoyed continued education through many classes offered by OLLI.



Pat also enjoyed being a member of Song Weavers all ladies' chorus. During this time Pat also learned to play African Drum which she enjoyed doing with friends. Pat had many friends that she participated in many volunteer and educational opportunities with. Pat gave much back to her family, to her community and to her friends in the way of love and support.



Patricia's friend were a large part of her life and they enjoyed dinners together, discussing and exchanging books, and one of Pat's favorite activities, travel. She and friends created many fun and fond memories in their travels.



Patricia leaves three sisters, Sharon Guetti (late Robert) and Betty Avery from Newport, NH and Bobbie Weiler (Richard) who reside in Wake Forest, NC, cousins, several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.



Patricia Alyce Churchill was an amazing and kind human being and will be missed. She lived one life and touched many. Pat's grace and love will be remembered and cherished by many.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301.



