Patricia Ann Chase, 91, passed away on March 3rd, 2020 at Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, FL after a period of declining health.



Patricia was born in Concord, NH on October 1st, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Verna Wright. She attended local schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1946. She worked in NH for many years as a legal secretary.



She married Daniel E. Chase on September 17th, 1947. They had two boys, whom they raised in Kingston, NH. Together they traveled to many states before settling in Dunedin, FL. She worked as an administrative assistant at Lake Highlander Park, where she resided with her husband and many dear friends at the park.



She was loving mother to her sons, Daniel E. Chase, Jr., and David B. Chase. She enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with family and friends. She was a founding member of the Southern NH Trailblazers Snowmobile Club of KIngston, NH Crafts, crocheting and embroidery were her favorite hobbies. Patricia was loved by all, always there to lend a helping hand. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Verna Wright; her husband Daniel E. Chase (2002); also her sister Virginia Dudley and her husband Robert Dudley of Canterbury, NH.



She is survived by her two sons, David B. Chase of Dunedin, FL, Daniel E. Chase of Gilford, NH and his son Derek D. Chase (grandson) of Wolfeboro, NH. Also surviving are her brother, Robert Wright and his wife Nathalie Wright of Dunedin, FL; a niece Melissa Dudley of Canterbury, NH; and nephews David Wright of Epsom, NH, and Steve Wright of Pittsburg, NH.



There will be a graveside memorial service in June at Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord, NH. Date yet to be determined.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 10, 2020

