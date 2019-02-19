It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia "Pat" Ann Obrien Dawe announces her passing at the age of 86 in her home on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Patricia was born and raised in the Concord area graduating from St Johns High School, attending a business school and working for the State of New Hampshire Department of Elderly and Adult Services for 26 years.
The accomplishment that Pat felt most proud of was her service to her country. Prior to her career working for the State of New Hampshire, Pat served in the US Army finishing her tour with the rank of Staff Sargent. Later in life she was also in the US Army Reserve retiring just as she was being deployed to Desert Storm.
Pat will be remembered by friends and family for her strength, intelligence and quick wit.
She was predeceased by her parents Francis "Paddy" and Alice (Buzzi) O'Brien.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two children; Paddy of Concord and his family(Marie, Skyler and Jarrett ), Shannon (Dawe) Ladd and husband Brian of Mitchell South Dakota, her grandchildren Tyler and wife Katelyn Ladd, Amelia Ladd as well as her two great- grandchildren Camden Michael and Roslyn Kate Ladd.
Visitation will be held on Saturday Feb. 23 from 3 to 5 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St. Concord.
Donations can be made online to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire at https://alz.org/manh.
A burial service with military honors will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. All are welcome.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2019