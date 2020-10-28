Patricia Ann (Wing) Whitney, daughter of Leona Facemire and Charles Wing Sr, of Hillsboro, NH, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, October 21st, after an extended illness.
Patricia was born June 1, 1940 in Leeds Maine.
Pat is survived by her loving husband David, of 65 years, of Hillsboro, NH, and her sister June and her husband Marcel Kallanian of Antrim, NH and sister in law, Dorothy Wing. Additionally she is survived by her 3 children (and spouses) Gary and Kimberly Whitney, of Hillsboro, Alan and Patricia Whitney of Nashua, Michelle and Norris Dozois of Washington, NH; her 10 grandchildren, Jeoff Whitney, Heather Kennett, Katrina Gregory, Samantha Whitney, Hannah Whitney, Christopher Weier, Amanda Fournier, Jason Weier, Gregory Whitney, Jonathan Whitney; 15 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Stella and Jack Burnham, Arlene and Raymond Burnham, Dawn and Frank Strout, Gladys Patten, and brothers Charles Wing Jr, Francis and Carol Wing, and grandson N.J. Dozois.
Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, NH and Ruskin, Florida and also the Red Hat Society. Pat enjoyed working hard throughout her life, and retired from Osram-Sylvania in 1995. She was a true Mom to so many and thrived when her family and friends were close. A true artist at heart, she loved music, painting, gardening and any chance to sing or dance. She also enjoyed bicycling, golfing with friends and many fun times at Apollo Beach.
Friends are invited to walk through calling hours Sunday November 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service 32 School St Hillsboro, NH.
Graveside services will be held Monday November 2, 2020 at 11 am in Harvey Memorial Cemetery Hillsboro, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hillsboro NH Fire and Rescue or to United Methodist Church, Hillsboro, NH.
Mask & Social Distance will be required