Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anrita Gamble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A native of the Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, Pat was a lovely Irish lass, whose beauty, both inside and out, caught Tom's eye early on. Married in 1964 and initially a war-bride (Vietnam), as Tom's career as a commercial pilot took off, Tom and Pat settled in Bow, NH, to raise their family of four. Pat's faith in God and her love of family and friends drew everyone she met instantly into her circle. A nurturer by nature, Pat was drawn to work at Bishop Brady High School for many years, where her ability to see the good in everyone made her a pseudo-mother to all she encountered and created enduring relationships. As a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Concord, NH, Pat was a light to those who had the good fortune to know and love her.



Upon Tom's retirement, the pair settled on the coast of Maine, where family and friends, including their six grandchildren, would gather, leaving all with unforgettable memories of humor and love to cherish. Those who knew her will remember Pat for her grace, faith, lighthearted sense of humor, love of life and family, her perseverance during Tom's illness, and her gentle, thoughtful spirit. If you knew Pat, you felt loved and cherished for your own unique gifts, unconditionally.



Pat leaves her sister Nancy Clark of Kennebunk, ME and four children, Thomas L Gamble of NY, NY, Terri Perriello of Scarborough ME, Denise Gamble of NY, NY, Daniel and his wife Heidi (Faretra) Gamble of Stamford, CT, along with six grandchildren, Madison Gamble, Ashley and Luke Perriello, and Emma, Danny & Casey Gamble along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Services will be held at the Church of St. Cecilia in Stamford, Ct, on December 12 at 10:30am. She will be buried privately alongside Tom, at Gates of Heaven, Hawthorne, NY at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association,

Patricia (Pat) Anrita Gamble, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, surrounded by her children after a near decade-long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Pat was pre-deceased by her husband of over 40 years, Thomas Joseph Gamble.A native of the Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, Pat was a lovely Irish lass, whose beauty, both inside and out, caught Tom's eye early on. Married in 1964 and initially a war-bride (Vietnam), as Tom's career as a commercial pilot took off, Tom and Pat settled in Bow, NH, to raise their family of four. Pat's faith in God and her love of family and friends drew everyone she met instantly into her circle. A nurturer by nature, Pat was drawn to work at Bishop Brady High School for many years, where her ability to see the good in everyone made her a pseudo-mother to all she encountered and created enduring relationships. As a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Concord, NH, Pat was a light to those who had the good fortune to know and love her.Upon Tom's retirement, the pair settled on the coast of Maine, where family and friends, including their six grandchildren, would gather, leaving all with unforgettable memories of humor and love to cherish. Those who knew her will remember Pat for her grace, faith, lighthearted sense of humor, love of life and family, her perseverance during Tom's illness, and her gentle, thoughtful spirit. If you knew Pat, you felt loved and cherished for your own unique gifts, unconditionally.Pat leaves her sister Nancy Clark of Kennebunk, ME and four children, Thomas L Gamble of NY, NY, Terri Perriello of Scarborough ME, Denise Gamble of NY, NY, Daniel and his wife Heidi (Faretra) Gamble of Stamford, CT, along with six grandchildren, Madison Gamble, Ashley and Luke Perriello, and Emma, Danny & Casey Gamble along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.Services will be held at the Church of St. Cecilia in Stamford, Ct, on December 12 at 10:30am. She will be buried privately alongside Tom, at Gates of Heaven, Hawthorne, NY at a later date.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org ... or to the Church or . Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations