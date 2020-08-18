1/
Patricia Caroline Roody
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia Caroline Roody passed on from this world on August 14, 2020 after courageously living with multiple sclerosis for many years. Pat was born in Concord, NH on May 4, 1937, the daughter of R. K. Roody and Felicia G. (Pelczarski) Roody. When she died, she was a resident of Bedford Falls, an assisted living community in Bedford, NH.

Raised in Concord, Pat attended Concord Public Schools and Simmons College before joining Concord Cleaners, the family business. She was an active golfer, bowler, figure skater, and swimmer enjoying many summers at the family camp on Lake Winnisquam. As a community member, she volunteered at Concord Hospital and Carlyle Place in Bedford (when her Dad lived there), served on boards of the Salvation Army in Concord, the Swift Water Girl Scout Council, and the Hillsborough County RSVP. She was Secretary to the Winnisquam Boat Club, Vice President of the New Hampshire Dry Cleaners and Launderers Association, and Co-chairman of the business division for the 1973 United Way of Greater Concord campaign. In 2008 she was awarded a lifetime membership in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Margaret K. Desmond No. 167.

After the sale of Concord Cleaners on her Dad's retirement in the early 1970's, Pat was an Administrative Assistant at Havenwood Retirement Community in Concord, and later at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown at which time she made her home in Nashua, New Hampshire. She retired from active professional life in the late 1980's when the effects of MS began to limit her activity.

Pat is survived by her brother Randy Roody and his wife, Deborah, who are residents at RiverMead Life Care Community in Peterborough; her cousin and godchild Valerie Sweeney Winchester of Boston, MA, and Valerie's daughter Alexandria K. Winchester. She leaves dear friends, among them Barbara Beck Snow of Concord with whom she had been friends since childhood.

Arrangements include a service at Bennett Funeral Home in Concord on Saturday, August 22, 10:30 AM and burial immediately after at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. Unfortunately, COVID restrictions limit the number of attendees to 20. If you would like to join us, please call Bennett Funeral Home (603-225-3517) to let them know you would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please be so kind as to observe COVID precautions by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
10:30 AM
Bennett Funeral Home
AUG
22
Burial
Blossom Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
