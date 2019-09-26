Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia de la Caridad Sariol. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Patricia de la Caridad Sariol, "Pati", passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019. She was 64 years old. She was born in Camaguey Cuba and immigrated to the United States, in 1962 with her late parents, Irmina M Pena Sariol and father Francisco B. Sariol. Pati resided in Walpole MA then moved to Meredith N.H where she married and raised her son Elric Lep. She loved the Lakes Region area it was her home for over 25 years. She also ran a successful Bed and Breakfast Inn. Pati was well known in the Meredith Lake Winnipesaukee Region for her bread baking skills at Mames Restaurant where she worked for over 20 years.In 2005 she returned to MA and settled in North Attleboro where she remained until her passing last week.Pati had an exemplary career as an LPN and worked with various elder associations.She was a volunteer at Madonna Manor in Attleboro and an avid gardener at the North Attleboro Community garden where she grew vegetables generously shared with family, friend and neighbors.Pati will be most remembered for her smile, her humor and as a loving mother, daughter, sibling, aunt and friend, she treasured every moment spent with her family.She enjoyed cooking for and entertaining family members and as an avid bread baker would make holiday breads, she also enjoyed knitting and sewing.In addition to her son Elric of New Hampshire, she leaves her siblings: Lourdes Sariol of Boston, MA; Barbara I Giusti and her spouse James of Norwood, MA; Abel Sariol of Franklin MA; John F Sariol and his spouse Deanna Sariol-Clough of PA; Rose Mary Sariol of Mansfield MA; Frank Sariol and his spouse Mirtha of Miami, FL and Myriam Sariol- Blanco of Miami FL. In addition to 18 loving nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews.Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a memorial service and share a remembrance of Pati on Saturday September 28, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro MA.

