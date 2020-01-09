Patty Sharrar age 86 died on December 22, 2019 at the Wolfeboro Bay Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Brattleboro Vermont on December 31, 1932.
She was raised in Andover, NH and graduated from Andover High School. She worked as a typist and in electronics in NH and California.
Patty's talents were art, piano and bird watching.
She was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, John Sharrar and her parents Blanche and Leo Lacy.
One of ten children, she is survived by three sisters, Sarah Marcoullier, Peg Colburn, Leona Gillespy and one brother Leo Lacy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and they loved her.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 15th at 3:00pm at the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, NH. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting with arrangements. To view an online memorial or leave a message of condolence please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 9, 2020