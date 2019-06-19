Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Doyle McCaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Doyle McCaw, age 66 was born March 10 1953 and died May 23 2019 peacefully at her home in Apache Junction Arizona after a period of declining health.



She is survived by her husband Terry McCaw and mother Louise Doyle of Pembroke NH and brother Jim Doyle of Boscawen NH. She has a niece Elaine Houle of Springfield NH and husband Scott Houle. She has a nephew William Doyle of Hudson NH. Her sister in law is Elaine McCaw Miller and husband Michael of Gilbert AZ whose daughter is Jessica Henley of Mesa AZ.



Pat went to school in Pembroke NH where she graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1971. She liked graphic arts and went to vocation training in Laconia. She did marketing for Concord Shoppers News and then for Kmart in Hooksett NH. She later transferred to Tempe AZ where she continued to work for Kmart. She then became an instructor for Weight Watchers. She went to college and became a registered nurse until retirement.



She liked cooking, camping, sewing, and decorating. She really liked spending time at her grandparents camp in Northwood where she loved picking blueberries.



She was very active at the Cable of Grace Christian Church in Apache Junction AZ. It was here where a memorial service for Pat was held on June 4.

Patricia Doyle McCaw, age 66 was born March 10 1953 and died May 23 2019 peacefully at her home in Apache Junction Arizona after a period of declining health.She is survived by her husband Terry McCaw and mother Louise Doyle of Pembroke NH and brother Jim Doyle of Boscawen NH. She has a niece Elaine Houle of Springfield NH and husband Scott Houle. She has a nephew William Doyle of Hudson NH. Her sister in law is Elaine McCaw Miller and husband Michael of Gilbert AZ whose daughter is Jessica Henley of Mesa AZ.Pat went to school in Pembroke NH where she graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1971. She liked graphic arts and went to vocation training in Laconia. She did marketing for Concord Shoppers News and then for Kmart in Hooksett NH. She later transferred to Tempe AZ where she continued to work for Kmart. She then became an instructor for Weight Watchers. She went to college and became a registered nurse until retirement.She liked cooking, camping, sewing, and decorating. She really liked spending time at her grandparents camp in Northwood where she loved picking blueberries.She was very active at the Cable of Grace Christian Church in Apache Junction AZ. It was here where a memorial service for Pat was held on June 4. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close