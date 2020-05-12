Patricia "Pat" Poirier, 93, died peacefully at Concord Hospital on May 7th, 2020. She was the daughter of Frederick and Grace (Russell) Gardner.



Pat was born on December 26, 1926, and attended Concord schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1944. After graduating from the Boston School of Fashion and Design she worked in Hawaii for a year before entering the Boston School of Occupational Therapy at Tufts, where she met Chuck Poirier. They were married October 10th, 1953.



She worked as a Therapist at Beverly Mass. Hospital and Danvers State Hospital before they adopted Mark and Anne. While the children were small, she volunteered in child care centers. When they reached school age she volunteered in their libraries. She loved children and could often be seen surrounded by neighborhood children, while she played the ukulele and sang.



Pat was always interested and proficient in crafts. Wherever she was she was oil painting, basket weaving, quilting, or repairing books for libraries until the arthritis in her hands prevented her from continuing.



She was a wonderful, much loved, mother and wife for 66 years. She lived with her husband for the last 17 years at Havenwood Heritage Heights. The last few months, the Health Services at Havenwood have given her loving care.



She is survived by her husband Chuck, her son Mark and his wife Cindy in Duluth, MN.; Anne and her husband Tim in Old Orchard Beach, Maine; four grandchildren Alyssa currently in England wither her husband Brendon, Ashley with her soon to be husband Chris in Alexandria, Virginia; and Claire and Evan Poirier in Duluth, MN.; and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the current virus problem limiting travel, etc. a gathering in her memory of family and friends will be held at some later date.



She was loved and will be remembered by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store