Patricia Kirkland Hodgdon, 92 of Concord, NH passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brief illness.



She was born on May 24, 1927 to the late Hugh Maxwell Kirkland and Dorcas Pearlie Ayer in Barnet, VT.



Patricia attended Brewster Free Academy in Wolfeboro, NH before attending Green Mountain College in Vermont. She was an active member of Eastern Star. As a young woman growing up in her home, Kirkland's Fireside in Wolfeboro, Pat and her three sisters would enjoy playing music in their "rumpus room" which housed two pianos. There would be duets played, and songs sung with four-part harmony. She and her sisters would regale the family for years to come with their beautiful voices and songs.



She and her husband Herb were active in church choir and she was a talented pianist and vocalist.



Pat and Herb started their family in Cambridge, MA where Herb was an engineer for the Department of Transportation. They later lived in Holbrook, and Needham, MA before returning to their native



New Hampshire. A loving mother and homemaker, she enjoyed having her family, friends and relatives gather at their home in Concord.



Patricia is pre-deceased by her husband Herbert Edward Hodgdon, her three sisters; Elizabeth Ferris of Concord, NH, Virginia Syphan of Pittsburgh, PA, and Priscilla Blodgett of Rochester, NH.



She is survived by her three children; Steven M. Hodgdon, David K. Hodgdon, and Julie B. Hodgdon. Grandchildren; Paul Hodgdon, Laura Hodgdon, and Amanda Burton, Nieces and Nephews and their adult children.



Patricia will be laid to rest in Haverhill, NH at Ladd Street Cemetery. The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during these last days at Havenwood in Concord. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, music program (

