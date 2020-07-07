Patricia Lemire, 92, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a period of failing health from Alzheimer's dementia. She was born in Dover, NH on April 12, 1928, the daughter of Patrick J. Flanagan and Marie (Bonneau) Flanagan. Born into a Navy family, Pat moved many times throughout her childhood to include New York, NY, San Diego, CA, Newport, RI and eventually returning back to Dover to complete her high school years at Dover High, graduating in the class of 1947. Her family then moved to Franklin, NH where she met "the love of her life", Armand Lemire.
They were married in June of 1949 and raised their family of 4 children. She worked a couple of part time jobs while raising her family to include waitressing at Neil's Restaurant in Franklin, and teaching sewing and tailoring at Adult Education. She also volunteered her time at Saint Mary School, was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Franklin Outing Club. Once her children were in high school, Pat went back to school at Pierce College for Women in Concord, NH where she obtained a business certificate. She then worked as an Administrative Assistant at Merrill Manor Nursing Home in Franklin until her retirement in 1982.
Pat and her husband, Armand, spent their retirement years split between New Hampshire and Sebring, Florida at Sun & Lake Estates. She continued her volunteerism in the Woman's Club of Sebring and the Women's Auxiliary at Florida Hospital in Sebring. In 1992, their summer retirement moved to Rochester, NH when they moved in with their daughter, Andrea, after they lost their house in Franklin to fire. Her summers in Rochester allowed her to be with her grandchildren and join the Cocheco Quilters Guild where she both volunteered her time and enjoyed her favorite craft of sewing and quilting. Pat also loved to crochet and made her family many hats and scarves.
Her family was her pride and joy and spending time with them was very important to her. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Armand Lemire, her sister, Marie Mongan, and two grandchildren, Melissa McCready, and Patrick McCready. She is survived by her four children, Louise Mcready of Rochester, Michael Lemire of Concord, Denise Montambeault and her husband Robert of Franklin, and Andrea Jackson and her husband Timothy of Rochester; four grandchildrean, Joseph Montambeault of Chichester, Daniel Jackson of Rochester, Katie Jackson of Somersworth, and Zachary McCready of Washington, DC; five greatgrandchildren, Cody & Kelsey Montambeault, Chloe Jackson and Curtis and Dakota Smith of Rochester, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to the wonderful and compassionate staff at Riverside Rest Home for their loving care of our mother during her time there.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Paul's Church, 108 School St, Franklin, NH. Burial will follow at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the memory of Patricia Lemire, the grandmother of Melissa McCready, to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation 5211 West Broad Street, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23230. www.askccf.org
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com