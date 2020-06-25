Lou,
Sending deepest sympathy to you and your family. We will miss seeing Patricia's smiling face at the Freese Brothers gigs.
Regards,
Dave T-W
Patricia M. Brissette, 78, of Bow passed away peacefully in the company of her family and familiarity of her own home on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Patricia was born in Bell, CA October 22, 1941 to Cecil Sherwood and Roma Montez Clark Randlett. She was raised in Southern California by her mother and stepfather, Robert Randlett, and moved to New Hampshire in the late 1950s. She was a graduate of Concord High School Class of 1960 and she married Louis Brissette in 1963 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was one of the original Key Punchers with NHDOT at a time when computers were just being introduced. Patricia left the workforce after a few years to start a family with Louis and she flourished as a homemaker, lovingly tending to their four children and making the house a warm and welcoming home. Eventually, when the children were grown, Patricia returned to work outside the home as a Purchasing Agent with Pleasant View Center in Concord until retiring in 2003.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and close friends as well as vacationing on Marginal Way in Ogunquit, ME. She was an accomplished seamstress who possessed a deep and abiding faith which she practiced as a parishioner of Christ the King Parish.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 57 years, Louis Brissette; her children, Pamela Brissette and husband Stephen MacMillin of Culver City, CA, Jacqueline Brissette of Bow, Sean Brissette and wife Linda of Hubbardston, MA, and Michael Brissette and wife Shanan of Pawtucket, RI; grandchildren, Tyler, Becky, John and Garrett Brissette, and Maya and Olivia MacMillin; brothers, Ronald Randlett of Manchester By the Sea, MA and Roger Randlett and wife Linda of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister-in-law, Lucille Sarette and husband Robert of Goffstown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be privately attended by family. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Freese Brothers Big Band Scholarship Fund, supporting young musicians across NH. Donations may be sent to Freese Brothers Big Band c/o Peter Imse, Treasurer, 609 Page Road, Bow, NH 03304, or online at PayPal.com, send to/in care of donations@freesebrothersbigband.com: please note under the donation amount "In Memory of Patricia Brissette." The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 25, 2020.