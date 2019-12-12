Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Ford - Gibbons. View Sign Service Information J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 (603)-436-1702 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel 84 Broad Street Portsmouth , NH 03801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Brighton, MA. to the late Edward and Veronica Ford on Feb 27, 1945 passed over to be with her lord on Wednesday Dec. 11th after a lengthy battle with metastatic lung cancer. Pat Ford, as everyone knew her, was raised in the Wollaston section of Quincy, attended and graduated St Gregory School, graduated Boston City Hospital Nursing School, went on to achieve a bachelor's degree at the University of Vermont, completed a Nurse Practitioner Certificate program at New England College and acquired her Master's Degree at the University of Connecticut. Pat was part of a small coalition of sister Nurse Practitioners who successfully lobbied the New Hampshire Legislature to provide rights of independent practice and additionally the rights of prescriptive practice to help New Hampshire patients attain the quality and affordable healthcare that has become the standard for healthcare in New Hampshire. Pat was the first Nurse Practitioner in New Hampshire to serve as an independent practitioner. She owned and operated her own practice named Healthy Generations in Franklin, NH and built the practice to nearly 4000 patients over 20 years. Pat earned the Nurse Practitioner of the Year Award in 1991 due to her accomplishments in providing leadership in the New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association. Pat was also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association. Pat concluded her illustrious Nurse Practitioner career while practicing at Whole Life Healthcare in Newington, NH, while simultaneously modernizing and managing the first aid station on Star Island for the Star Island Corp.



Pat leaves behind a much loved husband Bob Gibbons with whom she enjoyed 30 years of an adventurous lifestyle, sailing the waters of the North Atlantic and The Windward and Leeward Islands, and the US Virgin Islands of the Caribbean while operating a sailing charter business, seasonally in Coastal New England waters and the Virgin Islands, more recently touring the western states by RV. Pat and Bob enjoyed a very spiritual relationship that helped to maintain their relationship through their years together. She leaves behind her cherished son Michael Reny and daughter in law Kimberly Power Reny along with her three adored Granddaughters, Katelyn Reny and her fiance Matthew Dulong, Sarah Reny, and Emily Reny who were all the light of her life.



Family was always of utmost importance to Pat and she was always considered the go-to person for advice of any sort, and especially medical advice. She leaves behind brothers Ted Ford, and his wife Lynn, John Ford and his wife Maryellen, Danny Ford and his wife Linda, and sister Leslie Williams and her husband Tony, along with many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, all of whom were deeply loved.



Services: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4pm with a Celebration of Life service to immediately follow at 4pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH. Flowers will be accepted or if desired, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . For online condolences, visit:

