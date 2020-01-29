Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Reid Eldredge. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Coventry Chapel at Episcopal Homes Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Reid Eldredge ("Pat"), a 34-year resident of St. Paul, passed away on January 24 at Episcopal Homes with her devoted husband and companion of 58 years, Sears A. Eldredge, at her side.



Pat died of advanced Parkinson's disease. Born in Lebanon, N.H. on May 11, 1938, she is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Rilla Reid.



Pat is survived by brother Roger and sister-in-law Susie of Hopkinton, NH, and brother John and sister-in-law Naomi of Aurora, CO, and nieces Terri, Belinda and Judy, nephew Michael, and their partners and children. She is also survived by beloved cats Sunny and Shadow, who offered comfort and amusement despite the progress of her disease. Education, research, and literature of all kinds were lifelong passions of Pat's.



She earned a B.A. from Barrington College in Rhode Island, an M.A. in English at Brown University, and a Ph.D. in English at Michigan State University, all with specializations in literature. She was an Adjunct Professor of both English and Graduate Liberal Studies at Hamline University for 14 years.



Before moving to St. Paul in 1986, she taught at Earlham College, Michigan State University, Lansing Community College and Barrington College. She remained in touch with many of her students, who consider her their primary mentor and friend.



Her scholarly articles linking Jungian and post-Freudian psychoanalytic approaches to literature appear in edited volumes and scholarly journals. She focused particularly on works by women and on women characters. She was a full collaborator with her husband, Sears, in workshop presentations on dramatic mask forms, and in original research for *Captive Audiences/Captive Performers,* a book that documents performances in prisoner-of-war camps in southeast Asia during WWII.



In her retirement, Pat turned to her own writing and was able to complete a mystery novel before Parkinson's made typing impossible. The novel is set in a fictional New Hampshire town called Garnet Ridge, and the characters are drawn from her family and from the experience of New England as a place that shapes people. Pat's husband, Sears, will publish Patricia Reid Eldredge's novel, *The Shadow of Strangers,* in the coming year.



A Celebration of Life will take place in Coventry Chapel at Episcopal Homes on University Avenue in St. Paul at 2 pm on January 31.



In lieu of flowers, send memorials in Pat's name to one of the following: Habitat for Humanity; The Nature Conservancy; or Oxfam International.

Patricia Reid Eldredge ("Pat"), a 34-year resident of St. Paul, passed away on January 24 at Episcopal Homes with her devoted husband and companion of 58 years, Sears A. Eldredge, at her side.Pat died of advanced Parkinson's disease. Born in Lebanon, N.H. on May 11, 1938, she is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Rilla Reid.Pat is survived by brother Roger and sister-in-law Susie of Hopkinton, NH, and brother John and sister-in-law Naomi of Aurora, CO, and nieces Terri, Belinda and Judy, nephew Michael, and their partners and children. She is also survived by beloved cats Sunny and Shadow, who offered comfort and amusement despite the progress of her disease. Education, research, and literature of all kinds were lifelong passions of Pat's.She earned a B.A. from Barrington College in Rhode Island, an M.A. in English at Brown University, and a Ph.D. in English at Michigan State University, all with specializations in literature. She was an Adjunct Professor of both English and Graduate Liberal Studies at Hamline University for 14 years.Before moving to St. Paul in 1986, she taught at Earlham College, Michigan State University, Lansing Community College and Barrington College. She remained in touch with many of her students, who consider her their primary mentor and friend.Her scholarly articles linking Jungian and post-Freudian psychoanalytic approaches to literature appear in edited volumes and scholarly journals. She focused particularly on works by women and on women characters. She was a full collaborator with her husband, Sears, in workshop presentations on dramatic mask forms, and in original research for *Captive Audiences/Captive Performers,* a book that documents performances in prisoner-of-war camps in southeast Asia during WWII.In her retirement, Pat turned to her own writing and was able to complete a mystery novel before Parkinson's made typing impossible. The novel is set in a fictional New Hampshire town called Garnet Ridge, and the characters are drawn from her family and from the experience of New England as a place that shapes people. Pat's husband, Sears, will publish Patricia Reid Eldredge's novel, *The Shadow of Strangers,* in the coming year.A Celebration of Life will take place in Coventry Chapel at Episcopal Homes on University Avenue in St. Paul at 2 pm on January 31.In lieu of flowers, send memorials in Pat's name to one of the following: Habitat for Humanity; The Nature Conservancy; or Oxfam International. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close