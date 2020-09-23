Patricia S. Danie of Concord, NH and Leesburg, FL died September 19, 2020. She was 84 years old.



Born in Portland, ME, on June 28, 1936, she was the daughter of William L. and Anne Dyer Snook. She attended South Portland, ME schools and Northeastern Business College in Portland. She married Arthur G. Danie in 1957 in Portland, ME, and they moved to Concord, NH in 1966. Mr. Danie died in 1993.



She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority since 1955. Patricia was a past member of South Congregational Church, having served as a Deacon, Church Clerk, a member of several boards and committees, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was Church Secretary. She enjoyed square dancing and was active in the Concord Coach Square Dance Club. She worked in several State of NH positions, retiring from the Department of Corrections as Administrative Assistant to the Commissioner in 1996. She relocated to Leesburg, FL following her retirement and was active in her church and community.



She was predeceased by a son, Keith A. Danie, in 1980. She is survived by two sons; Mark Danie, and his wife Deanna of Barrington, NH and Kevin Danie and his wife Heidi Sanel of Palo Alto, CA. She had four grandchildren; Lauren Danie-Briggs and her husband Joshua; Kyle Danie and his wife Kiki; Erik Danie; and Nora Danie. She had a great-granddaughter, Hadley Briggs and a long time family friend, Clara Christensen.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store