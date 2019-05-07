Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia W. Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Meredith---- Patricia "Pat" W. Sullivan, 91, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Golden view Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Pat was born on February 10, 1928 in Lewiston, ME the daughter of Gregory Weber and Helen (Brenner) Kendall. Pat worked as a manager for many years for American Mutual in Wakefield, MA.



Pat was a free spirit and would always do whatever it took to get a task done. She was good cook and enjoyed driving. Pat was known for her ability to find a good bargain. She had a creative mind and a passionate love for animals especially her cat, Hunter. Pat will be missed by her many friends and her family.



Pat is survived by her son, Michael "Jay" Sullivan; her daughter, Pamela Sullivan and her husband, Lee Richmond; two brothers, Gregory Weber and Gary Weber; two step-grandchildren, Hondo Weiss-Richmond and Nicholas Weiss-Richmond; a step-great grandchild, Capel; a niece, Helen Durkin; and two nephews, Thomas Durkin and Larry Durkin. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth T. Sullivan; and her sister, Pamela Durkin.



There will be no calling hours.



A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.



For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Pat's name be made to the Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH 03224.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

Meredith---- Patricia "Pat" W. Sullivan, 91, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Golden view Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Pat was born on February 10, 1928 in Lewiston, ME the daughter of Gregory Weber and Helen (Brenner) Kendall. Pat worked as a manager for many years for American Mutual in Wakefield, MA.Pat was a free spirit and would always do whatever it took to get a task done. She was good cook and enjoyed driving. Pat was known for her ability to find a good bargain. She had a creative mind and a passionate love for animals especially her cat, Hunter. Pat will be missed by her many friends and her family.Pat is survived by her son, Michael "Jay" Sullivan; her daughter, Pamela Sullivan and her husband, Lee Richmond; two brothers, Gregory Weber and Gary Weber; two step-grandchildren, Hondo Weiss-Richmond and Nicholas Weiss-Richmond; a step-great grandchild, Capel; a niece, Helen Durkin; and two nephews, Thomas Durkin and Larry Durkin. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth T. Sullivan; and her sister, Pamela Durkin.There will be no calling hours.A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Pat's name be made to the Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH 03224.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close