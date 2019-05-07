Meredith---- Patricia "Pat" W. Sullivan, 91, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Golden view Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Pat was born on February 10, 1928 in Lewiston, ME the daughter of Gregory Weber and Helen (Brenner) Kendall. Pat worked as a manager for many years for American Mutual in Wakefield, MA.
Pat was a free spirit and would always do whatever it took to get a task done. She was good cook and enjoyed driving. Pat was known for her ability to find a good bargain. She had a creative mind and a passionate love for animals especially her cat, Hunter. Pat will be missed by her many friends and her family.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael "Jay" Sullivan; her daughter, Pamela Sullivan and her husband, Lee Richmond; two brothers, Gregory Weber and Gary Weber; two step-grandchildren, Hondo Weiss-Richmond and Nicholas Weiss-Richmond; a step-great grandchild, Capel; a niece, Helen Durkin; and two nephews, Thomas Durkin and Larry Durkin. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth T. Sullivan; and her sister, Pamela Durkin.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Pat's name be made to the Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury NH 03224.
