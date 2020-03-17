Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ann Chenette. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Committal 3:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Ann Chenette, 79, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Patsy was born in Cranston, RI on March 2, 1941 to Stanley and Harriet (Coffin) Loring. She was a devoted homemaker, a woman of Christian faith, and she was very active in local civic organizations. She was the first of five women in NH to be inducted into the Rebekah Assembly and also one of the first women ever to be sworn in as an Oddfellow.



Patsy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth F. Chenette; children, Teresa Martin and husband Mike of Bath, Valerie Deshaies and husband Mark of Concord, and Steven Smith and wife Bonnie of Franklin; as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Family and friends are invited to a cemetery committal service held at 3:00pm Friday, March 27th at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen followed by a Celebration of Life in the community building of Freidman Court II, 13 Old Suncook Road, Concord. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to

Patsy Ann Chenette, 79, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 following a period of declining health.Patsy was born in Cranston, RI on March 2, 1941 to Stanley and Harriet (Coffin) Loring. She was a devoted homemaker, a woman of Christian faith, and she was very active in local civic organizations. She was the first of five women in NH to be inducted into the Rebekah Assembly and also one of the first women ever to be sworn in as an Oddfellow.Patsy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth F. Chenette; children, Teresa Martin and husband Mike of Bath, Valerie Deshaies and husband Mark of Concord, and Steven Smith and wife Bonnie of Franklin; as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to a cemetery committal service held at 3:00pm Friday, March 27th at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen followed by a Celebration of Life in the community building of Freidman Court II, 13 Old Suncook Road, Concord. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close