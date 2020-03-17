Patsy Ann Chenette, 79, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Patsy was born in Cranston, RI on March 2, 1941 to Stanley and Harriet (Coffin) Loring. She was a devoted homemaker, a woman of Christian faith, and she was very active in local civic organizations. She was the first of five women in NH to be inducted into the Rebekah Assembly and also one of the first women ever to be sworn in as an Oddfellow.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth F. Chenette; children, Teresa Martin and husband Mike of Bath, Valerie Deshaies and husband Mark of Concord, and Steven Smith and wife Bonnie of Franklin; as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a cemetery committal service held at 3:00pm Friday, March 27th at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen followed by a Celebration of Life in the community building of Freidman Court II, 13 Old Suncook Road, Concord. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020