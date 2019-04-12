- Mr. Patsy J. "Buster" Santacruce, Jr., 78, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy J. "Buster" Santacruce Jr..
Born in Concord, Buster was the son of the late Patsy L. and Cecelia M. (Pelillo) Santacruce. He resided in Pembroke for most of his life.
Buster retired as an auto mechanic from Patsy's GMC of Concord. He had many passions but is well known for racing cars, snowmobiling, his love of animals, and working hard. He built the house in which he lived; he had an open door policy and always offered a hot meal. His charitable and giving spirit will be lovingly remembered.
Buster is survived by his two children: Dominic Santacruce and his wife Tammie of Santa Barbara, CA and Jessica Santacruce and her fiance Kyle Anderson of Pembroke; his beloved grandchildren: Dominico, Giabella, Maximo and Bodhi; his sister, Natalie Kleinmeyer of Florida, his brother, Billy Santacruce of Florida, and his niece and nephews.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, April 18th from 3 to 5 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Burial in Pembroke Hill Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 12, 2019