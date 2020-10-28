Paul A. Richardson, 76, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Born on November 22, 1943 in Pittsfield, he was the son of the late Clifton and Edna (Nealey) Richardson.



Paul graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1962 and went on to earn his Associates degree from the first graduating class at New Hampshire Technical Institute. He was a gifted drafter which can be seen in the hundreds of homes he designed in various local communities. He was very involved in his community, from assisting with the addition to the Pittsfield High School to helping with the reconstruction of the Town Hall and the Community Center. He served on the Pittsfield Board of Selectmen and also served as the Building Inspector for the Town of Barnstead for several years. He was a talented woodworker who built many projects for his wife, daughter and grandchildren. His 1930 Model A Ford was his pride and joy which he restored to pristine condition in his 20's and still has to this day. He was a busy man with many talents but he was never too busy for his grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Papa.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruthie White and beloved nephew, Donnie Virgin.



He is survived by his wife Carole (Fife) Richardson of Pittsfield, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage; daughter, Angela Leach and her husband Andy along with his grandchildren Alex, Lexie, and Brady of Manchester; his sister, Harriet Virgin of Dover and his niece Pam Beane of Kennebunk, ME; mother-in-law, Ernestine Fife of Pittsfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Judy and Terry Hussey of Milton; Donald and Martha Fife of Pittsfield; Steve and Carol Fife of Wiscasset, ME; Mike and Toni Fife of Center Barnstead; and Debbie Fife of Pittsfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at 2:00 pm at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's name to the Pittsfield Community Center, 68 Main Street, Pittsfield NH 03263.



