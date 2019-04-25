Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul and Betty Arthur. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Warren Arthur and Betty Lou Arthur passed away together at Havenwood Heritage Heights. Betty died on April 18, 2019 and Paul on Saturday April 20, 2019. They were surrounded by their children and family during their final days.Paul and Betty were born in Greene County, Indiana. They were childhood sweethearts, engaged in 1946, one year after graduating together from high school in Solsberry, Indiana. They were together always, and until their last dying breath.During their 71 years of marriage, Paul and Betty were deeply devoted to each other and generous with family and friends. They were proud of the rich life they created together. Paul attended Indiana University and started his career working at Pfizer, Inc. in Terre Haute, Indiana. Betty supervised his studies and career path while raising their three children. The family moved to Ardsley, New York in 1962. Paul worked at Pfizer Headquarters in New York City becoming an Assistant Comptroller before retiring from the company in 1988 after 39 years.They are survived by Paul's sister, Ruth Della Jordan, and her three children, Glenn Jordan, Marcella Bobinsky, and Margaret Chatey, as well as their own children Linda Janet Arthur, Kenneth Lee Arthur and Patricia Jo Arthur and their spouses Larry MacKillop, Peter Hagan and Diane Hale. Also surviving his grandparents, is James Lee Arthur-Hagan.

