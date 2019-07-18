Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Arthur Johnston. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Arthur Johnston, 53, Longtime resident of Northwood NH, Paul Johnston, age 53, unexpectedly passed away in the late night on Monday July 15, 2019.



Paul Johnston was born September 16, 1965 in Plymouth, NH. His parents were Eleanor and William Johnston of Methuen, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Son Johnston, to which he was married to for 30+ years, and also survived by his three children; Ethan, Caleb, and Victoria.



Upon graduating high school he served in the Marine Corp from 1983-1987. After completing his service he attended Northern Essex Community college and was employed as a nurse in various hospitals throughout his career, to which he was loved by many patients. Outside of his work life he was known to be very sociable and will be sorely missed by his large group of friends.



His proudest achievements in his life were providing a fulfilling life for his children and wife.



Calling hours will be held from 1pm- 2:30pm on Sunday, July, 21, 2019. There will be a funeral service starting at 2:30pm. Calling hours will continue from 3-5pm. All services will be at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. If using a GPS use 3 Church Street, Concord, NH as the address.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond Memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at

Published in The Concord Monitor on July 18, 2019

