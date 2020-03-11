Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Arthur Rinden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was the eldest of three children born to missionary parents Reverend Arthur O. and Gertrude Rinden in China in 1927. The family emigrated to the US in 1937.



He graduated from Northfield Mount Herman in MA where he was captain of the ski team and nurtured a love for the poetry of Whittier. In 1949 Paul graduated from Yale with a degree in history and from Columbia 2 years later with his JD.



He practiced law in Concord, NH interrupted by a stint as NH State Senator, for more than 30 years.



Paul married his late wife Constance nee Tarrant in 1958.



He is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his two sisters, Margaret Kanost and Edaik Holley; and his friend Jonathan Hall.



To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit

Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020

