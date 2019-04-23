Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Bradbury Leavitt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Paul enjoyed playing golf and loved to take car rides to various places just to enjoy Maine's scenery. He served stateside in the US Airforce as a Captain during the Vietnam War.



Paul worked as an investment banker in the trust department for banks including the Bank of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Savings Bank, First Agricultural Bank of Pittsfield, MA and last at Merrimack County Savings Bank, NH.



Paul was so kind, generous and very much loved. He was a very loving grandpa.



Paul was predeceased by his parents and his first wife Marguerite "Peggy" (Pomerleau) Leavitt.



Paul is survived by his wife Judith Boyd Leavitt, daughters; Lynda Leavitt of Nyack, NY and Kathryn Leavitt McLaughlin and her partner Thomas Croasdale of Center Harbor, NH, and his sister Priscilla Leavitt Edgecomb and her husband Stanley of Topsham, ME. Paul also leaves his step-daughters; Megan Evans and her husband Peter Kent and their children Dae and Noah of Woolwich, ME and Amanda Hughes and her husband Trey and their children Hazel and Rye of Topsham, ME. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me





Paul Bradbury Leavitt 76 of Topsham passed away at USVA Togus on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, son of the late Arthur H. and Priscilla (Dennison) Leavitt. Paul attended schools in Freeport, ME before attending the University of New Hampshire and Northwestern University Trust School.Paul enjoyed playing golf and loved to take car rides to various places just to enjoy Maine's scenery. He served stateside in the US Airforce as a Captain during the Vietnam War.Paul worked as an investment banker in the trust department for banks including the Bank of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Savings Bank, First Agricultural Bank of Pittsfield, MA and last at Merrimack County Savings Bank, NH.Paul was so kind, generous and very much loved. He was a very loving grandpa.Paul was predeceased by his parents and his first wife Marguerite "Peggy" (Pomerleau) Leavitt.Paul is survived by his wife Judith Boyd Leavitt, daughters; Lynda Leavitt of Nyack, NY and Kathryn Leavitt McLaughlin and her partner Thomas Croasdale of Center Harbor, NH, and his sister Priscilla Leavitt Edgecomb and her husband Stanley of Topsham, ME. Paul also leaves his step-daughters; Megan Evans and her husband Peter Kent and their children Dae and Noah of Woolwich, ME and Amanda Hughes and her husband Trey and their children Hazel and Rye of Topsham, ME. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me www.funeralalternatives.net Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close