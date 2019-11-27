Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Gauthier. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Service 10:00 AM Belknap Mill 25 Beacon Street East Laconia , NH View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Belknap Mill 25 Beacon Street East Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Paul D. Gauthier, 58, of Laconia, passed away on November 24, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by the love of his family. He bravely lived with the deck he was dealt and always saw the positive in it to help others, a firm believer that "love is all that is."



Paul was born in Berlin, the son of the late Gerard and Pauline (Arsenault) Gauthier. He was raised and educated in Nashua and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He later attended the Nashua Vocational Technical College and became a Master Electrician.



Paul held many positions throughout his career, most recently for EFI. He was previously employed by the St. Francis Nursing Home as a maintenance technician, by U.S. Cellular as a phone technician and for "Cookin'," where he installed car stereos and would form many long-lasting relationships through the years. He most cherished his employment at Shanklin Corporation where he would meet his dear friends Norman Shanklin and Dick Blake with whom he had formed a long-lasting loving family relationship.



A true "people person" who embraced his community, Paul made an impact on everyone with whom he interacted. He was a Reiki Master and registered 200-hour yoga teacher. He assisted his beloved wife, Sheryl in the operation of their yoga studio, "Yoga from the Heart". He received great peace from teaching meditation classes. Paul loved fixing things and had a special knack for computers, especially taking them apart and putting them back together. He also enjoyed camping, movies and traveling. He treasured his movie dates with his daughter Danielle and yes they had been know to sneak into a second movie with no guilt.



Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Sheryl (Girard) Gauthier; his children, Danielle Belair of Laconia and Jacob Belair and his husband Jeremy of Salem, MA and his stepson, Jon Rook of Arizona. He was the brother to Georges Gauthier and his wife Pamela of Bethlehem, PA, Monique Savage and her husband Winston of Laconia, Paulette Godbout of Las Vegas, NV, Susanne Gauthier of Vallejo, CA and the twin brother to Pauline Roy and her husband Leon of Nashua. He also leaves his beloved "fur babies," Sara and Boomer and was predeceased by "fur babies," Roxy and Ellie.



A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street East in Laconia. A brief service of remembrance will take place at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's memory be sent to the Hematology/Oncology Dept. of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, 8th Floor, Boston, MA 02215. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mr. Paul D. Gauthier, 58, of Laconia, passed away on November 24, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by the love of his family. He bravely lived with the deck he was dealt and always saw the positive in it to help others, a firm believer that "love is all that is."Paul was born in Berlin, the son of the late Gerard and Pauline (Arsenault) Gauthier. He was raised and educated in Nashua and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He later attended the Nashua Vocational Technical College and became a Master Electrician.Paul held many positions throughout his career, most recently for EFI. He was previously employed by the St. Francis Nursing Home as a maintenance technician, by U.S. Cellular as a phone technician and for "Cookin'," where he installed car stereos and would form many long-lasting relationships through the years. He most cherished his employment at Shanklin Corporation where he would meet his dear friends Norman Shanklin and Dick Blake with whom he had formed a long-lasting loving family relationship.A true "people person" who embraced his community, Paul made an impact on everyone with whom he interacted. He was a Reiki Master and registered 200-hour yoga teacher. He assisted his beloved wife, Sheryl in the operation of their yoga studio, "Yoga from the Heart". He received great peace from teaching meditation classes. Paul loved fixing things and had a special knack for computers, especially taking them apart and putting them back together. He also enjoyed camping, movies and traveling. He treasured his movie dates with his daughter Danielle and yes they had been know to sneak into a second movie with no guilt.Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Sheryl (Girard) Gauthier; his children, Danielle Belair of Laconia and Jacob Belair and his husband Jeremy of Salem, MA and his stepson, Jon Rook of Arizona. He was the brother to Georges Gauthier and his wife Pamela of Bethlehem, PA, Monique Savage and her husband Winston of Laconia, Paulette Godbout of Las Vegas, NV, Susanne Gauthier of Vallejo, CA and the twin brother to Pauline Roy and her husband Leon of Nashua. He also leaves his beloved "fur babies," Sara and Boomer and was predeceased by "fur babies," Roxy and Ellie.A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street East in Laconia. A brief service of remembrance will take place at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's memory be sent to the Hematology/Oncology Dept. of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, 8th Floor, Boston, MA 02215. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close