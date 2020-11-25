Paul E. Jennings, 82 of Concord, N.H. died Saturday November 21, 2020 at Pinnacle Health of Canton, ME.



He was born in Nashua, N.H. March 21, 1938 the son of Paul and Fern (Ross) Jennings. Paul retired from Universal Packaging where he was a General Forman.



After retiring he worked at Delta Dental in Concord as a security guard where he was treated like family. Paul was an avid sportsman who loved golf, hunting and bowling. He enjoyed gardening and traveling. His favorite destination was Daytona Beach Florida.



Paul was pre deceased by his loving wife Louise Jennings, son Bobby Wayne, brother Edward Jennings and grandson Randal Kessler Jr.



He is survived by his children, Ann Hilton of AZ, Barbara Shaw and husband Keith of ME, Paula Arbeau of Canada and Wanda Papa and husband Anthony of NH. His grandchildren, Wanda, Edgar Jr, Paul, Colby, Jerimiah, Shyannah, Nathan, Rebecca, Dakota, and Cory. Six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His sister Gina; brother Johnny; Step-daughter Kerry Carleton; and Step-son Scott Paul.



Celebration of life and graveside services to be announced at a later date.



