Paul Ernest Cross passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 31st at the age of 66 in Prado, Brazil. He returns to his father, Paul Cross; mother, Phyllis (Brower) Cross; and his brother Daniel Cross. Paul was survived by his loving family in the US and Brazil including his wife Elizete Cross; his children Seth, Shane and Shelly Cross; their mother and his first wife, Paulette Cross; stepchildren Cyntia, Edson and Marianna; siblings David, Donald, Linda and Brian; ten grandchildren who adored their Vovo; cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul was incredibly smart, talented, funny, compassionate, kind and loving. Paul would help anyone, anytime and all with a big smile and a laugh or two. He lived in Londonderry, NH and Brazil and was happily embracing retirement. Paul enjoyed listening to Elvis, singing in the shower, gambling, cooking, reading, quantum physics and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Paul will be infinitely missed and remembered as an amazing father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Graveside services will be held at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH on Saturday, May 4th at 10am, followed by a remembrance and celebration of life at NH Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Rd, Concord from 11am-3pm.

