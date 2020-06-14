Paul G. Foote Jr. 80, of Cherryfield, ME, formerly of Bow, NH passed away on June 10th after a long period of declining health.



He was born in Concord, NH to the late Paul G. and Mary (Lugg) Foote and was a graduate from St. John's High School class of 1957.



Paul worked in the small engine and automotive industry for over 50 years and had a passion for fixing all things mechanical. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time camping and fishing whenever he could and especially loved getting away from it all at Moosehead Lake, ME.



Paul was predeceased by his brother Gerald T. Foote, his nephew Mark Alosa and most recently his wife of 43 yrs Judith Foote. He is survived by his brother David R. Foote and his wife Kathleen, his sister Carol (Foote) Alosa and her husband Joseph and his sister-in-law Ethel Waterman. His four sons, Thomas Foote and his wife Jeanne, Timothy Foote and his wife Chantal, Todd Foote and his wife Lisa, and Travis Foote. His four daughters, Tracey (Foote) Goodwin and her husband Bruce, Tarra (Foote) Caikauskas and her husband Gary, Paula Foote and her husband Everett Farren and Michelle Annis Hayden. His 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather together to remember Paul.



