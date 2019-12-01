Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Hadley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Hadley, 82, of Sebastian, FL passed away November 3, 2019 at The Palms Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Palm Bay, FL. He was born in Swampscott, Massachusetts to Bertram Hadley and Doris (Harder) Hadley.



At an early age Paul moved to Weare, NH, where he lived through High School, proudly achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He was also voted best dancer and greatest smile. He graduated from Weare High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation, Paul joined the US Air force. After 20 years he retired from the Air Force and returned to Weare. He worked as a senior electronics buyer for the next 23 years. He built much of his family's home where he raised his six children, was a part-time police officer and Scout Master. Whenever needed he was always there to lend his children, parents and mother-in-law a helping hand.



During the winter he loved to cross country ski, snow shoe and take long walks on the snow covered roads. During the summers he loved to sail, bike, kayak, hike, and camp. He loved his dogs, Pepper and Melissa, and also his cats, too many to name.



After raising the kids and becoming empty nesters, Paul's retirement brought his next adventure of selling his house in Weare and traveling full time in a motor home with his wife, Charlotte, and 3 cats for the next 5 years. Summer months he would work part-time in campgrounds and play tourist in Florida during the winter. He settled in Sebastian, Florida in 2004 but continued to travel back to New Hampshire for the summer - also known as a "snow bird".



Paul was loved by many and will be missed, especially by his family - his wife of 40 years, Charlotte (currently) of Vero Beach, FL, his brother Craig of Weare, NH, his son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Frances of Fayetteville, NC, daughter Deena of Strafford, NH, son David of Weare, NH, daughter Donna of Keene, NH, son Bret of Weare, NH and daughter Sara and son-in-law Dyke Shaw of Basalt, CO. He also leaves behind his 12 grandchildren and 5 great grand-children which he always enjoyed making laugh!



A celebration of life will be held January 4th 2020 at 2:00pm at the Unity Church of Vero Beach, 43 Avenue, Vero Beach. Funeral arrangements by Seawinds Funeral Home of Sebastian, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Unity Church of Vero Beach, 43rd Ave. Vero Beach, FL or For The Love of PAWS, 12198 County Road, Fellsmere, FL.





