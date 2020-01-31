Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Harvey LaCroix. View Sign Service Information Shawsheen Funeral Home 281 Great Road Bedford , MA 01730 (781)-275-7706 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Harvey LaCroix of River Place Towers in Lowell, Ma passed away at the VA Hospice House in Bedford, Ma on January 26th, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Lowell on December 30, 1940, Paul was a lifelong resident of the city, graduating from St. Joseph's School for Boys and from the University of Lowell, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul spent his early career working for and consulting with several engineering companies before transitioning to a career as an artist. The city of Lowell was the main backdrop for his early work in photography, particularly his postcards of the Merrimack River. He later studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and expanded to creating large, geometric acrylic paintings and mixed media sculptures.



Some may remember Paul as an amateur magician, "The Great Beardini," or as an avid ballroom dancer, often frequenting Moseley's, Dance New England, or the MIT ballroom dance scene. He was a music collector and had an encyclopedic knowledge of musicians across many genres.



Paul took great pride in his family: his daughter Danielle LaCroix Meserve and her husband, Dan, of Contoocook, NH; and his three grandchildren, Nicholas, Timothy, and Katelyn. He enthusiastically encouraged their pursuits and made special connections with each of them through politics, magic, and art respectively.



Paul was the 2nd son of the late Jeannette (Ayotte) LaCroix and Louis LaCroix and is survived by his siblings, Gerard (Gerry) LaCroix and his wife Jean of Longboat Key, FL and Melvin Village, NH and Lillian Bergeron Shepard and her husband Jim, also of Melvin Village, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial art showcase of Paul's work, including pieces from his extensive private collection, will be held at a later date.

