On the 9th day of June, the year of 2020, at the age of 82, Paul M. Simard Sr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side, in his home.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who is survived by his wife Ruth M. Simard, his four children, Carleen Goguen, Paul M Simard Jr. Barbara Delk and Dawn Pomerleau. Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; four brothers and 3 sisters. Paul was predeceased by his oldest sister.
Paul was known by many for his dry wit and sense of humor, his passion and love for problem solving and design/build projects that often led to helping others. His passions included camping in the great outdoors of NH, with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, and working in his workshop. Paul was a NH Air National Guard Veteran, who will live in the hearts of those who knew him well.
He will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to be sent to the NH Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc. PO Box 626, Concord, NH. 03302. www.nhvca.org.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 17, 2020.