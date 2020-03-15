Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul O. Bofinger. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul O. Bofinger died peacefully at CRVNA Hospice House on March 13, 2020, following a period of declining health during which he received compassionate care from the caring professionals at Harris Hill Center in Concord.



Paul was born on Sept 23, 1934 in Passaic, NJ to Otto and Gretrude (Holstein) Bofinger. He grew up in Hempstead NY, graduated from Hempstead High School where Paul met the love of his life, Lenitia Deming. After high school, Paul followed his love of fishing to Cornell University to study fishery biology, while there he discovered the study of forestry and decided to pursue that line of study at the University of Michigan. His degree in forestry brought him to New Hampshire. In 1954 Paul and Lenita were married and began their life together in Concord.



Paul spent 35 years working for the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, where he started as a forester and spent most of his career as the President/Forester. For forty years he devoted his life to preserving and protecting the lands and waters of NH, but all that time his heart was in those waters following and dreaming of the fish. On the waters in Northern Maine there is a stream, where the trout are still fearing POB's flies, and Paul is still dreaming of their iridescent colors.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Lise Bofinger, her husband David Conant; daughter-law, Jennifer Bofinger; brother, Roger Bofinger; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Bofinger, Gretchen Conant and Nickolai Bofinger.



He was predeceased by his wife, Lenitia Bofinger and son, Paul Christian Bofinger (Chris).



A memorial service will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Attn: Anne Truslow, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord, N.H. 03301



