Paul R. Harnois, 80, passed away at the Elliot Hospital on November 7, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Hooksett, he was the son of the late Ovila and Odila (Sicard) Harnois. He was raised and educated in Hooksett and resided there for most of his life.



After graduating from Bishop Bradley High School, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country from 1957-1961.



He was a self-employed contractor for most of his adult life and prior to his retirement, he was employed by Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown where he worked for many years.



Paul was a proud member of the American Legion and he also enjoyed animals, fishing, boating, skiing, blueberry picking and any activity that involved being outdoors.



He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Gagnon, Helen Gomes and Gertrude Beadle.



He is survived by his son, Joseph P. Harnois and his wife Lori of Epsom, his sister, Anita Nadeau of Derry as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th from 10 to 11 A.M. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. in Hooksett. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Services will conclude with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 166 S. River Rd. #210 Bedford, NH 03110. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





