Paul R. Holden, 87, of Bow, New Hampshire died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, New Hampshire.



Born March 30, 1932, eldest son of the late Russell C. and Helaine E. (Matthews) Holden of Hudson, Massachusetts. One of three sons, the other two being Conrad Holden also of Bow and Robert Holden who pre-deceased Paul in 1989.



Paul attended Hudson schools and graduated from Hudson High in 1949. Thereafter, he attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at University of Massachusetts - Amherst until enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in March of 1951.



His military service gave Paul the opportunity to see and serve in French Morocco, Labrador, The Philippines and England, as well as numerous bases in the United States. He retired in 1972 at Ft. Meade, Maryland (NSA) having attained the rank of Master Sergeant.



Surviving children by his first wife, Joan E. (Kocci) Holden (deceased) are daughters, Bonnie Holden, Karen Reed and husband, Barry, Paula Waknitz and husband, Rick and David Holden and wife, Linda all residing in Maryland. Daughter, Dawn L. (Holden) Wonsor of Bath, Maine, pre-deceased Paul earlier in 2019.



After having moved from Maryland to New Hampshire he married Grace A. (Klemm) Jones in 1989. Her children (by previous marriage) are Kenneth Jones and wife, Lynn, Andrew Jones and wife, Cheryl and Elizabeth (Jones) Governanti and husband, Anthony.



He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH. A funeral service will follow at 12PM. A burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





