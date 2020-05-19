Paul Timothy Stafford
Paul was born in Franklin and lived in Andover, NH in his youth. Paul graduated from high school and joined the army.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors and attending Christian concerts with family members. Paul was fascinated with genealogy and did a lot of research on where his family came from and all the history. He was married to Hanna. Anyone who came to know Paul knew he was a man of God, a pure heart and sweet soul.

He is survived by Hanna Stafford wife of 20 years, his brother Stephen Stafford, His sisters Grace Goodearl, Esther Cain, Doris Shedd, Joyce Shedd and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Eunice and James Stafford, sisters Janet Shedd, Martha Stafford and Marilyn Stafford and two nephews Patrick and Pete Hollenbeck.



Published in Concord Montior on May 19, 2020.
