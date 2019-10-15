Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul "Curly" Vezina. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Paul E. "Curly" Vezina, 72, of Allenstown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019.



Born on September 22, 1947 in Manchester, he was the son of the late Alfred and Rita (Petrin) Vezina.



An honorably discharged Veteran, Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy until 1968. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening, sports of all kinds and even sky diving. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and spending time with his friends at the Backroom or Kimball's Cavern. He was a member of Suncook Valley Rod and Gun Club, The American Legion Post #28, the and the Alpine Club.



He is survived by his wife Pamela (Fleury) Vezina with whom he shared 49 years; son, Frederic Vezina and his wife Caryn of Pembroke, daughter, Nicole Gilson and her husband Todd of Allenstown; his sisters, Helen Vezina of Concord and Lucille Richardson and her husband Frank of Weare; his grandchildren, Sammy, and Mia Gilson and Charlotte Vezina as well as several nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 3 to 6 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21st at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Curly's memory to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





