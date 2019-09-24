Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette Louanne Ferland. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Paulette Louanne Ferland, 63, passed away at Concord Hospital on September 19, 2019 after she was struck by a car. She was born on December 10, 1955 in Franklin, NH to Pauline and Robert Ferland.



Paulette is survived by 4 brothers and their wives- Larry (Joyce), Ronald Sr. (Barbara), Roger (Donna) and Richard (Michelle). Paulette's great love was her 7 nieces and nephews as well as 8 great-nieces and nephews: Bethany (Jim) Gunderson and their 3 children Sam, Sofia, Jack of Montana; Michael Ferland and his four children Devon, Royce, Tessa and Camden of Concord; Mandy, Ronald Jr. (Stephanie) and Lauren of Allenstown; Marty of Concord; and Chantay and Felicity of North Carolina.



There will be a Memorial Service followed by a cotillion on September 28th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 21 Centre Street in Concord beginning at 10:00 AM. Flower donations are being accepted or in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul's Church. For more information on how to donate please call 603-224-2523.



