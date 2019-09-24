Paulette Louanne Ferland, 63, passed away at Concord Hospital on September 19, 2019 after she was struck by a car. She was born on December 10, 1955 in Franklin, NH to Pauline and Robert Ferland.
Paulette is survived by 4 brothers and their wives- Larry (Joyce), Ronald Sr. (Barbara), Roger (Donna) and Richard (Michelle). Paulette's great love was her 7 nieces and nephews as well as 8 great-nieces and nephews: Bethany (Jim) Gunderson and their 3 children Sam, Sofia, Jack of Montana; Michael Ferland and his four children Devon, Royce, Tessa and Camden of Concord; Mandy, Ronald Jr. (Stephanie) and Lauren of Allenstown; Marty of Concord; and Chantay and Felicity of North Carolina.
There will be a Memorial Service followed by a cotillion on September 28th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 21 Centre Street in Concord beginning at 10:00 AM. Flower donations are being accepted or in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul's Church. For more information on how to donate please call 603-224-2523.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.CSNH.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019