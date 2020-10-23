Pauline Annis

Pauline Martel Annis passed away at home with her family in attendance on October 22, 2020. It was her wish to do so, and she was the boss right to the end. She was born in Suncook on November 26, 1932, the oldest child of Romeo and Lillian Martel. She was educated in local schools and married Paul (Tage) Annis in 1951.
She always felt she missed her calling to be a nurse, and used her talents to care for her in-laws, her husband, and her parents throughout their final days. Her biggest regret was not graduating from high school. She quit so she could go to work to make money to buy shoes! In her 50's, while recovering from surgery, she took a test and earned her GED. She was so proud of herself. Always a hard worker, she held positions at several mills in Manchester and Sprague Electric in Concord in her younger days. One job in particular was as a "leg model" at the hosiery factory. In later years she was the shipping manager at Pen & Inc for many years.
Pauline was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and an infant brother, Phillip. She is survived by her "California Branch," son Paul Annis and his wife SukCha and her grandchildren Jason Annis and Jessica Solorio. She had an extra special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren Alyssa and Aliyah Annis and Gabriel Serrano. In NH she is survived by her daughter Paula and son-in-law Bruce Kudrick with whom she lived. Her grandchildren Darcy (John) Clark, and Kimberly (Michael) Blichmann. Her NH greatgrandchildren are Jack Clark and Lindsey Blichmann. Pauline also leaves her brother, Norman Martel and his wife Lucille in Florida and several nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank with all their heart the folks at Concord Regional Visiting Nurses for the care and compassion we received. Donations to their cause will be greatly appreciated. At her request there will be no services. There will be a private urn burial at a later date. While we would like to think she is enjoying some much-deserved rest, we are sure she is Up There rearranging the furniture and telling those in charge just how Heaven should be run. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com