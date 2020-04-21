Pauline E. Gagne, 94, of Boscawen, formerly of Suncook passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Born April 15, 1926 in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Rachel Grace (Raymond) Goodwin.
Pauline worked for many years as a weaver in the Waumbec Mills, Chiccopee Mills and several years at the Suncook Yarn Mill before going on to work as a blanket maker for DJC Company until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of St. Jean the Baptist Church as well as the St. Therese Rosebush Society. Spending time with her family and friends as well as gardening were among her greatest joys.
Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her husband Roland Gagne in 2014, brothers, Frank Goodwin and Arthur Goodwin.
She is survived by her two sons, John Gagne of Hillsborough and James Gagne of Lancaster as well as daughter, Janet Moreau and her husband Gil of Deerfield, nine grandsons, Matthew, Joseph, Joshua, Ryan, Randy, Mark, Nathan, Ben and Sean, 9 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Therese Rosebush Society c/o St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School Street, Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is Petit-Roan Funeral Home of Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 21, 2020