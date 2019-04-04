Pauline Mary (Marteka) Allen, 83 passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side at her home in Bow, New Hampshire.
Pauline was born in Whitinsville, Massachusetts to her loving parents the late Anthony and Mary (Novak) Marteka. Pauline had a wonderful childhood with her siblings Irene, Anthony, Edward, Patricia and Mania.
Pauline became a Nurse after graduating from Northbridge High School and that is when she met her husband Virgil. They were married for over 57 years and raised five daughters, Patricia, Anne, Donna, Lynda and Brenda. Her love for her daughters was endless and unselfish. Pauline later became a cherished "Nana" to nine
beautiful grandchildren whom she made so many wonderful memories with as they were growing up. She adored and was so proud of each of them, Patricia, Kelly, Stephanie, David, Zachary, Sarah, Megan, Hunter and Madison. She was also a terrific Aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and sister Patricia and brother Anthony, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Virgil Grant Allen.
She was loved and admired during her nursing career. Many family members looked up to her and are in the medical field as well.
Pauline loved reading, cooking, traveling, shopping, going to plays and relaxing at the beach.
Pauline would like everyone to celebrate her in their memories and to live life like she did... to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be send to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association Hospice Program in Concord, New Hampshire.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 4, 2019